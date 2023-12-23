Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Butler 10-2, Providence 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.24

What to Know

Butler has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Butler Bulldogs and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs earned a 74-64 win over the Hoyas.

Among those leading the charge was Posh Alexander, who scored 13 points along with seven assists and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. DJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, Providence waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Golden Eagles 72-57. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Providence did.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Carter, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Ticket Gaines, who scored 18 points.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.5 points per game. As for the Friars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Butler just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Butler is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Butler in mind: they have a solid 7-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Providence is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.