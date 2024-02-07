Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Creighton 16-6, Providence 14-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Creighton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Creighton has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 365 points over their last four contests.

The point spread may have favored Creighton last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 99-98 to the Bulldogs. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (85), Creighton still had to take the loss.

Despite their defeat, Creighton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Steven Ashworth, who scored 26 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ashworth has scored all season. Ryan Kalkbrenner was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 85-72 finish the last time they played, Providence and the Wildcats decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The game between the Friars and the Wildcats on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Friars falling 68-50 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Providence has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Providence had strong showings from Devin Carter, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, and Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Carter didn't help Providence's cause all that much against the Huskies on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for Providence was Jayden Pierre's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

The Bluejays' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-6. As for the Friars, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton was able to grind out a solid win over the Friars in their previous matchup back in January, winning 69-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Creighton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.