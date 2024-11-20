Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Providence and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Delaware State 36-23.

Providence entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Delaware State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Delaware State 2-2, Providence 4-0

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Providence Friars at 7:00 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Delaware State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Cheyney 93-51. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Hornets have posted since December 5, 2023.

Delaware State was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Providence had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-65 win over the Phoenix. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Jayden Pierre, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points. What's more, Pierre also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

The victory got Delaware State back to even at 2-2. As for Providence, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Providence is a big 21.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

