Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Providence Friars

Current Records: DePaul 3-21, Providence 16-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.70

What to Know

DePaul has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. DePaul is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact DePaul found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 101-65 loss at the hands of the Huskies. DePaul has struggled against the Huskies recently, as their match on Wednesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, DePaul had strong showings from Jaden Henley, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, and Da'Sean Nelson, who scored nine points along with five rebounds. Nelson didn't help DePaul's cause all that much against the Red Storm last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Friars came out on top against the Red Storm on Tuesday by a score of 75-72 (the very same score they lost by the week prior). Having forecasted a close victory for Providence, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Josh Oduro, who scored 28 points along with two steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Oduro has scored at least a third of Providence's points. Devin Carter was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Blue Demons have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Friars, their win bumped their record up to 16-9.

DePaul was pulverized by the Friars 100-62 in their previous matchup back in January. Can DePaul avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Providence is a big 19.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.