Who's Playing
Georgetown Hoyas @ Providence Friars
Current Records: Georgetown 8-11, Providence 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Providence is heading back home. The Providence Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgetown took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Providence, who comes in off a win.
On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Friars beat the Pirates 67-63.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Providence to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ticket Gaines, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 90-66 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. Georgetown found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition.
Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dontrez Styles, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds, and Supreme Cook who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Friars' win bumped their record up to 13-6. As for the Hoyas, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.
Providence took their win against Georgetown in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-68. With Providence ahead 46-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Providence 88 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 08, 2023 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 62
- Feb 06, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Georgetown 52
- Jan 20, 2022 - Providence 83 vs. Georgetown 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgetown 73 vs. Providence 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 24, 2018 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 69