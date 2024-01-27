Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Georgetown 8-11, Providence 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Providence is heading back home. The Providence Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgetown took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Providence, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Friars beat the Pirates 67-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Providence to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ticket Gaines, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 90-66 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. Georgetown found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition.

Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dontrez Styles, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds, and Supreme Cook who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Friars' win bumped their record up to 13-6. As for the Hoyas, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Providence took their win against Georgetown in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-68. With Providence ahead 46-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.