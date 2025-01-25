Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Georgetown 13-6, Providence 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

Providence is 9-1 against Georgetown since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Friars are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Providence will head into Friday's matchup ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Villanova last Friday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 20-point defeat they were dealt last Tuesday. Providence fell just short of Villanova by a score of 75-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Friars in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their defeat, Providence saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bensley Joseph, who posted 20 points in addition to seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Joseph had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey Floyd Jr., who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They skirted by Villanova 64-63 on Monday on a last-minute layup from Micah Peavy with but a second left in the second quarter. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 16:41 mark of the second half, when the Hoyas were facing a 42-29 deficit.

Georgetown's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Peavy, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. Those six threes gave Peavy a new career-high. Jayden Epps was another key player, scoring 15 points.

Providence now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Georgetown, their win bumped their record up to 13-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Providence has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Providence strolled past Georgetown when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 74-56. Will Providence repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Providence is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Providence has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.