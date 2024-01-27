Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Georgetown 8-11, Providence 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $120.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgetown is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Tuesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-66 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs.

Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dontrez Styles, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds, and Supreme Cook who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Seton Hall typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Providence proved too difficult a challenge. They snuck past the Pirates with a 67-63 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Providence.

Providence got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ticket Gaines out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Josh Oduro was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Hoyas have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Friars, their win bumped their record up to 13-6.

Georgetown will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Georgetown suffered a grim 88-68 defeat to Providence in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Georgetown was down 46-27.

Odds

Providence is a big 12-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.