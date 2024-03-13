Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Georgetown 9-22, Providence 19-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Georgetown is 2-8 against Providence since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in a Big East postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Storm. Georgetown has not had much luck with St. John's recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite their loss, Georgetown saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayden Epps, who scored 23 points along with six steals and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Drew Fielder, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Providence found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 74-60 to the Huskies. Providence got off to an early lead (up 13 with 15:59 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Providence struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Hoyas have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season. As for the Friars, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-12.

Georgetown came up short against Providence when the teams last played on Tuesday, falling 71-58. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.