Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Kansas State 2-1, Providence 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Providence Friars at 6:00 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Kansas State proved on Monday. They blew past the Jackrabbits 91-68.

Kansas State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Cam Carter, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals, and Tylor Perry, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was R.J. Jones, who scored 14 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Providence entered their tilt with Wisconsin with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Friars walked away with a 72-59 win over the Badgers on Tuesday.

Providence's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Devin Carter, who scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Oduro, who scored 13 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Wildcats now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Friars, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record.

Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Providence is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

