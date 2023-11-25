Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Providence and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lehigh 41-29.

If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Lehigh will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Lehigh 1-4, Providence 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Providence Friars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Lehigh is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Hawks and fell 88-79.

Meanwhile, the Friars beat the Bulldogs 71-64 on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Providence to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josh Oduro, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their season record to 1-4 while the Hawks' loss dropped theirs to 2-2.

Lehigh is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lehigh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Providence is a big 18.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Injury Report for Providence

Jayden Pierre: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Eli DeLaurier: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Justyn Fernandez: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Lehigh

No Injury Information