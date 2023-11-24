Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Lehigh 1-4, Providence 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Providence is heading back home. They will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Lehigh took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Providence, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Friars beat the Bulldogs 71-64.

Providence's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Oduro, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds. Devin Carter was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Hawks on Tuesday and fell 88-79.

The Friars' win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Mountain Hawks, the last time they won on the road was back last Sunday. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.