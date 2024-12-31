Who's Playing
Marquette Golden Eagles @ Providence Friars
Current Records: Marquette 11-2, Providence 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
What to Know
Marquette and Providence are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.
Marquette is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest victory since November 20, 2023 on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over Xavier. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Golden Eagles have posted against the Musketeers since January 29, 2020.
Marquette got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Joplin out in front who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Kam Jones, who posted 20 points along with eight assists.
Even though they won, Marquette struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Providence entered their game against St. John's on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Providence lost 72-70 to St. John's on a last-minute jump shot From Zuby Ejiofor. The Friars were up 38-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The victory made it two in a row for Marquette and bumps their season record up to 11-2. As for Providence, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6.
Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Marquette has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over Providence in their previous matchup back in March, winning 79-68. Does Marquette have another victory up their sleeve, or will Providence turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Providence and Marquette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 15, 2024 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 28, 2024 - Marquette 91 vs. Providence 69
- Dec 19, 2023 - Providence 72 vs. Marquette 57
- Jan 18, 2023 - Marquette 83 vs. Providence 75
- Dec 20, 2022 - Providence 103 vs. Marquette 98
- Jan 30, 2022 - Providence 65 vs. Marquette 63
- Jan 04, 2022 - Marquette 88 vs. Providence 56
- Jan 27, 2021 - Providence 72 vs. Marquette 63
- Jan 12, 2021 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Providence 84 vs. Marquette 72