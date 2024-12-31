Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Marquette 11-2, Providence 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

fuboTV

What to Know

Marquette and Providence are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

Marquette is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest victory since November 20, 2023 on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over Xavier. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Golden Eagles have posted against the Musketeers since January 29, 2020.

Marquette got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Joplin out in front who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Kam Jones, who posted 20 points along with eight assists.

Even though they won, Marquette struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Providence entered their game against St. John's on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Providence lost 72-70 to St. John's on a last-minute jump shot From Zuby Ejiofor. The Friars were up 38-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The victory made it two in a row for Marquette and bumps their season record up to 11-2. As for Providence, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Marquette has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over Providence in their previous matchup back in March, winning 79-68. Does Marquette have another victory up their sleeve, or will Providence turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Providence and Marquette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.