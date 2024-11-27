Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Oklahoma 4-0, Providence 5-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Providence has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 5:00 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Providence is headed into the contest following a big win against Delaware State last Tuesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Providence blew past Delaware State, posting a 78-48 victory. That looming 78-48 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Friars yet this season.

Providence's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oswin Erhunmwunse, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points plus six rebounds. Erhunmwunse had some trouble finding his footing against Green Bay last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Christ Essandoko, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 12 rebounds.

Providence smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma waltzed into their match on Thursday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Lions 84-56. The Sooners have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Oklahoma's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jeremiah Fears led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five assists and three steals. Glenn Taylor Jr. was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Providence pushed their record up to 5-0 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Oklahoma, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Providence has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Providence is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Oklahoma is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.