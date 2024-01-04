Halftime Report

Seton Hall fell flat on their face against Xavier last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Seton Hall has jumped out to a quick 29-24 lead against Providence.

If Seton Hall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, Providence will have to make due with an 11-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Seton Hall 8-5, Providence 11-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Providence and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. After both having extra time off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Providence ultimately got the result they hoped for last Saturday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 85-75. With that win, Providence brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Providence's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds. Oduro set a new season high mark in assists with six. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Carter, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-54 to the Musketeers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Seton Hall has scored all season.

Seton Hall's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kadary Richmond, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and four steals, and Dre Davis who scored 18 points.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Friars are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Providence is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Seton Hall against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Providence's 8-5.

Odds

Providence is a solid 7-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Friars, as the game opened with the Friars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Providence and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.