Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Providence Friars

Current Records: St. John's 9-2, Providence 7-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.28

What to Know

St. John's has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Red Storm have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 276 points over their last three matches.

Last Tuesday, St. John's blew past DePaul, posting an 89-61 victory. The Red Storm have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 21 points or more this season.

St. John's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RJ Luis, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Simeon Wilcher, who went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus three steals.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Providence last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Bona.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayden Pierre, who earned 12 points plus two blocks.

St. John's pushed their record up to 9-2 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Providence, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. John's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

St. John's is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Providence and St. John's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.