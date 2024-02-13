Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Providence Friars

Current Records: St. John's 14-10, Providence 15-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Providence and the Red Storm are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Providence suffered their closest loss since January 10th on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 75-72. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, Providence got a solid performance out of Corey Floyd Jr., who scored 20 points. Floyd Jr. didn't help Providence's cause all that much against the Bluejays on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Red Storm came up short against the Golden Eagles on Saturday and fell 86-75. St. John's has struggled against the Golden Eagles recently, as their contest on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Daniss Jenkins, who scored 22 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Friars dropped their record down to 15-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.3 points per game. As for the Red Storm, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Providence is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Providence in mind: they have a solid 15-9 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Providence is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. John's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence and St. John's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.