Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Stonehill 1-1, Providence 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Providence Friars will face off against the Stonehill Skyhawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Friars will be strutting in after a victory while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Providence is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They managed a 59-55 win over CCSU.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Bensley Joseph, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points.

Meanwhile, Stonehill was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 89-60 bruising that Notre Dame dished out on Wednesday.

Stonehill's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Todd Brogna, who had 16 points, and Ethan Meuser, who earned 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals. What's more, Brogna also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Providence took their victory against Stonehill in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 100-76. Will Providence repeat their success, or does Stonehill have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.