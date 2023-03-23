Providence wasted little time replacing Ed Cooley. The Friars have agreed to a six-year contract with 34-year-old George Mason coach Kim English, sources told CBS Sports. English spent the past two seasons coaching the Patriots in the Atlantic 10 and went 34-29.

English became the primary candidate for PC athletic director Steve Napolillo in the days leading up to Cooley's retreat to Georgetown, sources said.

A Baltimore native who played prep basketball in New England, English has a connection to Providence in part through Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. English served as an assistant on Barnes' Tennessee staff a few years ago; Barnes coached at Providence from 1988-1994; he continues to have an affection for the school and helped push for English's candidacy this week.

After a four-year career at Missouri, English was the 44th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played professionally until 2015. His coaching career has been a fast rise, with two-year stints at every stop in the past eight seasons, starting with an assistant's post at Tulsa (2015-17), then Colorado (2017-19) and Tennessee (2019-21). In 2021, George Mason made him a first-time head coach.

Providence will be making an official announcement soon. A dual press conference has been planned for next Wednesday, wherein the school will also introduce its new women's basketball coach as well, according to a source.