Providence upsets Xavier in Big East semis and the Musketeers' No. 1 seed is in danger

NEW YORK -- Epic Big East tournament games are as reliable every March as the sunrise.

Friday night's opening semifinal provided a classic, as Providence rallied from a 17-point deficit to force overtime against top-seeded Xavier.

"What a game, what an atmosphere, what a league," Friars coach Ed Cooley said.

Providence won 75-72 after Xavier guard Quentin Goodin passed on an open 3-point shot, instead driving to the hoop and passing to Kerem Kanter. The horn blew before Kanter's shot was released. It went through the hoop.

Providence moves on to the Big East Final! What were you thinking Xavier? pic.twitter.com/akn1NlqR7H — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 10, 2018

It was only the fifth loss of the season for the Musketeers. Providence will play in its third Big East title game in program history on Saturday night against the winner of Villanova-Butler. The Friars' 14-point comeback at halftime is the third-largest in Big East tournament history. (The record is 16.)

PC didn't take its first lead of the game until overtime, at 71-70. Providence's back-to-back overtime games is the first time since 2009 the Big East tournament has seen a team play bonus basketball in consecutive games. Then it was Syracuse, now it's Providence. Both teams won both games.

For Xavier, the loss means its case for a No. 1 seed is up for debate. It's competing with Villanova, Duke and Kansas for the top line. Xavier has never earned a No. 1 seed.

The Musketeers' loss is not without controversy. Xavier's J.P. Macura had a chance to give the Musketeers the lead in the closing seconds, but Kyron Cartwright drew a charge on Macura.

The Garden burst with emotion -- and Xavier's Chris Mack exploded with dissent.

Macura was also involved in the critical final play of regulation, when his layup attempt was swatted by Rodney Bullock. Providence cemented its spot in the field with its win Thursday over Creighton. This victory very well could bump the Friars up a seed line. For Xavier, it's a matter of where and what number. It's been one of the best teams in the country all season, and in fact Friday was an aberration: it was the first loss this season for Xavier in a game decided by eight points or less.