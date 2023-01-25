Who's Playing

Butler @ Providence

Current Records: Butler 11-10; Providence 15-5

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 4-14 against the #22 Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Butler and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

A victory for Butler just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 86-56 defeat to the Connecticut Huskies. Butler was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Chuck Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Providence didn't have too much trouble with the DePaul Blue Demons at home this past Saturday as they won 75-64. Providence's guard Noah Locke was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points.

The Bulldogs are now 11-10 while the Friars sit at 15-5. Providence is 11-3 after wins this season, and Butler is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Butler.