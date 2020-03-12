Providence vs. Butler: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Butler @ Providence

Regular Season Records: Butler 22-9; Providence 19-12

Last Season Records: Providence 18-15; Butler 16-16

What to Know

The #24 Butler Bulldogs are 3-9 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Butler and Providence are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The Bulldogs escaped with a win against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Guard Kamar Baldwin took over for Butler, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 50% of their total) along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Providence was totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past the DePaul Blue Demons 93-55 at home. Providence got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard David Duke out in front picking up 16 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest steals given up per game per game in college basketball at 5.6. But Providence ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Providence have won nine out of their last 12 games against Butler.

  • Feb 01, 2020 - Providence 65 vs. Butler 61
  • Jan 10, 2020 - Butler 70 vs. Providence 58
  • Mar 13, 2019 - Providence 80 vs. Butler 57
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Providence 83 vs. Butler 70
  • Feb 26, 2019 - Providence 73 vs. Butler 67
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Butler 69 vs. Providence 54
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Providence 70 vs. Butler 60
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 65
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Butler 78 vs. Providence 61
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Providence 74 vs. Butler 60
  • Jan 19, 2016 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 68
  • Dec 31, 2015 - Providence 81 vs. Butler 73

