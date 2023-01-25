Who's Playing

Butler @ Providence

Current Records: Butler 11-10; Providence 15-5

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 4-14 against the #23 Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Butler and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Butler just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-56 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Chuck Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Providence strolled past the DePaul Blue Demons with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-64. Providence can attribute much of their success to guard Noah Locke, who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

The Bulldogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Butler is now 11-10 while the Friars sit at 15-5. Providence is 11-3 after wins this year, and Butler is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 10-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Providence have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Butler.