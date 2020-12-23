A Big East battle is on tap Wednesday between the Providence Friars and the Butler Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Providence is 5-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Friars are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS win. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games as a home underdog.

The home team is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 games of this series. The Friars are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Butler vs. Providence odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.

Butler vs. Providence spread: Butler +1.5

Butler vs. Providence over-under: 133 points

Butler vs. Providence money line: Providence -125, Butler +105

What you need to know about Butler



The Bulldogs fell just short to Southern Illinois on Monday, losing 76-73. Chuck Harris scored a team-high 22 points and dished out six assists, while forward Bryce Nze posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists.

The Bulldogs are stumbling into Wednesday's matchup with the 32nd-fewest takeaways in college basketball, getting only 11 on average. However, Butler is 16-4 in its last 20 home games. In addition, Butler is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against an opponent from the Big East.

What you need to know about Providence

The Friars edged past host Seton Hall 80-77 on Sunday on the strength of A.J. Reeves' half-court heave with four seconds to play. Nate Watson led the charge for the Friars, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Watson is averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Providence has dominated this rivalry in recent years. In fact, the Friars are 4-1 in their last five meetings against Butler. Providence is also 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games on the road against the Bulldogs.

