Who's Playing

Columbia @ Providence

Current Records: Columbia 2-5; Providence 4-2

What to Know

The Providence Friars will stay at home another game and welcome the Columbia Lions at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Friars have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday. Providence had enough points to win and then some against Merrimack, taking their contest 71-57.

As for Columbia, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in an 81-79 heartbreaker to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Providence's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Columbia's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Providence can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.