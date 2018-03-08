Providence vs. Creighton odds: Big East Tournament picks from computer model on 22-13 run

Providence and Creighton can each strengthen at-large NCAA Tournament hopes with wins in the Big East Tournament on Thursday. The catch: They play each other. The Bluejays are favored by four points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under is set at 147.5.

We can tell you the computer says Creighton's Marcus Foster is going to have a big day against the Friars, scoring a game-high 27 points. But can Providence's depth lead the way to a minor upset?

The model has taken into account each team's status as a bubble team. A win would all but assure the victor of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, while a loss adds some stress to Selection Sunday.

Creighton (21-10, 10-8 Big East) has an RPI of 34, but Providence (19-12, 10-8) is 42. The teams split the regular-season series, with each squad handily winning at home.

Neither team is coming in particularly hot, each having lost three of five. Providence has been an against-the-spread disappointment (11-18), covering in four of its past 11. Creighton is in a bigger ATS swoon, covering in just two of its past nine.

