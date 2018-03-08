Providence vs. Creighton odds: Big East Tournament picks from computer model on 22-13 run

Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. Providence game 10,000 times

Providence and Creighton can each strengthen at-large NCAA Tournament hopes with wins in the Big East Tournament on Thursday. The catch: They play each other. The Bluejays are favored by four points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under is set at 147.5.

Before making any kind of pick on such a huge game for both sides, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it. And with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up, entering the game on a blazing 22-13 run on its top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, it has simulated Providence versus Creighton 10,000 times and has a huge A-rated pick against the spread, which is hitting a stunning 72 percent of the time.

We can tell you the computer says Creighton's Marcus Foster is going to have a big day against the Friars, scoring a game-high 27 points. But can Providence's depth lead the way to a minor upset?

The model has taken into account each team's status as a bubble team. A win would all but assure the victor of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, while a loss adds some stress to Selection Sunday.

Creighton (21-10, 10-8 Big East) has an RPI of 34, but Providence (19-12, 10-8) is 42. The teams split the regular-season series, with each squad handily winning at home.

Neither team is coming in particularly hot, each having lost three of five. Providence has been an against-the-spread disappointment (11-18), covering in four of its past 11. Creighton is in a bigger ATS swoon, covering in just two of its past nine.

So which side of Providence-Creighton do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the A-rated, point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 70 percent of simulations, from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES