Get ready for a 2022 Big East Tournament battle as the No. 11 Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Creighton is 21-10 while the Friars are 25-4. Providence picked up a 72-51 victory when these teams met at the end of February.

The Friars are favored by three points in the latest Providence vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Creighton vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $1,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Providence vs. Creighton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Creighton vs. Providence:

Providence vs. Creighton spread: Providence -3

Providence vs. Creighton over-under: 130 points

What you need to know about Providence

Providence might not have the greatest metrics in college basketball, but it has consistently been winning games this season. The Friars have only lost two games since Jan. 4, with both of those setbacks coming against Villanova. They narrowly avoided an upset in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday, sneaking past Butler in a 65-61 final.

Senior center Nate Watson leads Providence with 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by Al Durham, Jared Bynum and A.J. Reeves. Senior forward Noah Horchler is adding 9.9 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Creighton

Creighton went on a six-game winning streak in February prior to losing two of its final three games in the regular season. One of those setbacks came in a 72-51 final at Providence on Feb. 26, while the other loss came against Seton Hall last Saturday. The Bluejays got off to a strong start in their bid to win the conference tournament, as they took care of business in a win over Marquette on Thursday.

They shot a season-low 30.5 percent from the floor in the first meeting with Providence, so they will be hoping for a better effort in this game. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins leads Creighton with 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner is adding 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. The Bluejays have covered the spread in four of their last five games as underdogs.

How to make Creighton vs. Providence picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Creighton vs. Providence? And which side covers well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.