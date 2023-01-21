Who's Playing

DePaul @ Providence

Current Records: DePaul 9-10; Providence 14-5

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Demons and the #22 Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. DePaul hasn't won a contest against Providence since March 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

DePaul escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Providence came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, falling 83-75. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of guard Noah Locke, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

DePaul's win lifted them to 9-10 while Providence's defeat dropped them down to 14-5. If the Blue Demons want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Providence's guard Devin Carter, who had 18 points, and forward Ed Croswell, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won 11 out of their last 16 games against DePaul.