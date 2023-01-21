Who's Playing
DePaul @ Providence
Current Records: DePaul 9-10; Providence 14-5
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Demons and the #22 Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. DePaul hasn't won a contest against Providence since March 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
DePaul escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Providence came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, falling 83-75. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of guard Noah Locke, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
DePaul's win lifted them to 9-10 while Providence's defeat dropped them down to 14-5. If the Blue Demons want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Providence's guard Devin Carter, who had 18 points, and forward Ed Croswell, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Providence have won 11 out of their last 16 games against DePaul.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Providence 74 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Providence 76 vs. DePaul 73
- Jan 01, 2022 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 53
- Mar 10, 2021 - DePaul 70 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Providence 57 vs. DePaul 47
- Dec 27, 2020 - Providence 95 vs. DePaul 90
- Mar 07, 2020 - Providence 93 vs. DePaul 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Providence 66 vs. DePaul 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - DePaul 67 vs. Providence 55
- Jan 27, 2019 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - DePaul 80 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 12, 2018 - Providence 71 vs. DePaul 64
- Feb 28, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 10, 2017 - DePaul 64 vs. Providence 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Providence 87 vs. DePaul 66
- Feb 02, 2016 - DePaul 77 vs. Providence 70