The Providence Friars (12-17, 6-12 Big East) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (11-18, 2-16) on Wednesday night. This is the final home game of the season for Providence, which is coming off a 75-63 loss to UConn on Saturday. DePaul is on a six-game losing streak, falling to Creighton in a 75-65 final last Wednesday. The Blue Demons are in 10th place in the Big East standings, while the Friars are tied for eighth place.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. The Friars are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Providence vs. DePaul odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Providence vs. DePaul on Wednesday:

Providence -7.5 (-110)

Providence has already picked up one win against DePaul this season, winning by seven points in overtime on the road in December. Bensley Joseph led the Friars with 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while David Skogman had 22 points for DePaul. However, Skogman has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury, and leading rebounder NJ Benson (hand) is also going to miss this game for DePaul. The Friars have won seven straight meetings in this rivalry, and they have covered the spread in four of the last five matchups.

The Pick: Providence -7.5 -- The Friars cover the spread in 57% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Providence 77, DePaul 67

Over 142.5 (-110)

While DePaul is riding a six-game losing streak, it has been able to maximize its offensive possessions over its past two games. The Blue Demons have turned the ball over seven or fewer times in back-to-back games for the first time since 1996. That stat allowed them to go Over the total against Butler, and Providence has cashed the Over in 11 of its last 15 games. Additionally, the Over has hit in five of Providence's last seven home games, and the model is expecting those trends to continue on Wednesday.

The Pick: Over 142.5 -- The Over hits in 55% of simulations

Projected final score: Providence 77, DePaul 67

