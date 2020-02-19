Providence vs. Georgetown odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

The Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 15-10 overall and 10-5 at home, while Providence is 14-12 overall and 3-6 on the road. Providence has won three of its past five games. Georgetown, meanwhile, has won three of its past four. The Hoyas are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Georgetown vs. Providence odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Providence vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Georgetown vs. Providence spread: Georgetown -1.5

Georgetown vs. Providence over-under: 142.5 points

Georgetown vs. Providence money line: Georgetown -123, Providence -102

What you need to know about Georgetown

Georgetown beat the Butler Bulldogs 73-66 this past Saturday. Four players scored in double digits: Terrell Allen tied a career-high with 22 points, while Jahvon Blair added 16 points, Jamorko Pickett scored 12, and Qudus Wahab finished with 11. Allen made 9-of-14 shots from the field, including all four three-point attempts.

In their last home meeting against the Friars, the Hoyas knocked off Providence by a final score of 76-67.

What you need to know about Providence

Providence came out on top in a nail-biter against the No. 11 Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, winning 74-71. Alpha Diallo took over for Providence, finishing with a career-high 35 points in addition to 10 rebounds. Diallo made all five of his three-point attempts and sank 8-of-9 free throw attempts. The Friars raced out to a 20-2 lead and led by as many as 25 points in the first half. It was Providence's third win over a ranked team.

In addition, Providence is 9-2 in its last 11 games against Georgetown. Plus, the Friars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games against the Hoyas.

How to make Georgetown vs. Providence picks

