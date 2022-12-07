Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Providence

Current Records: Manhattan 3-4; Providence 6-3

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Providence Friars at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Jaspers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Manhattan came up short against the Monmouth Hawks on Sunday, falling 76-69.

Meanwhile, the Friars strolled past the Rhode Island Rams with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 88-74. Providence got double-digit scores from six players: guard Jared Bynum (14), guard Bryce Hopkins (14), forward Clifton Moore (14), guard Noah Locke (13), forward Ed Croswell (10), and guard Devin Carter (10). Clifton Moore's performance made up for a slower matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs last week.

Manhattan have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Manhattan is now 3-4 while the Friars sit at 6-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaspers enter the contest with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But Providence is even better: they come into the game boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Friars are a big 18-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.