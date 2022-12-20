Who's Playing

No. 24 Marquette @ Providence

Current Records: Marquette 9-3; Providence 9-3

What to Know

The Providence Friars and the #24 Marquette Golden Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Friars and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marquette winning the first 88-56 at home and Providence taking the second 65-63.

Things were close when Providence and the Seton Hall Pirates clashed this past Saturday, but Providence ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67. Forward Ed Croswell and guard Bryce Hopkins were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former had 21 points along with nine boards and three blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Marquette captured a comfortable 69-58 victory. Their forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Providence is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Providence and Marquette clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Friars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence and Marquette both have seven wins in their last 14 games.