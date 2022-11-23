Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Providence

Current Records: Merrimack 1-4; Providence 3-2

What to Know

The Providence Friars will square off against the Merrimack Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2019, where Providence won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Friars were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-73 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Despite the defeat, Providence got a solid performance out of guard Bryce Hopkins, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Merrimack and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Merrimack falling 72-61.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack and Providence tied in their last contest.