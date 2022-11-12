Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Providence

Current Records: Northeastern 0-1; Providence 1-0

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Amica Mutual Pavilion at 8 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Providence Friars. They will be strutting in after a win while Northeastern will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Huskies came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Monday, falling 72-63.

Meanwhile, Providence escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Rider Broncs by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Bryce Hopkins and Ed Croswell were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former had 18 points along with six rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards.

Northeastern is now 0-1 while Providence sits at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies have only been able to knock down 36.70% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Friars have only been able to knock down 36% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.