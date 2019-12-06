Providence vs. Rhode Island odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 6 predictions from proven computer

The Providence Friars will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island is 5-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while Providence is 5-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. The in-state rivals play annually and Providence has dominated the recent history, with an 8-2 record both straight up and against the spread in the last 10 head-to-head meetings. However, both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Providence at 3-6 and Rhode Island at 3-5. The Friars are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Rhode Island vs. Providence odds, while the over-under is at 142. Before entering any Providence vs. Rhode Island picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Rhode Island vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Rams are coming off a tough 86-81 loss on the road to West Virginia on Sunday. Senior guard Jeff Dowtin had a tough game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. However, backcourt scoring has generally been a strength for Rhode Island this season. Dowtin is averaging 13.9 points per game while junior guard Fatts Russell is scoring 21.1 points per game and combo-guard Tyrese Martin is averaging 10.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Providence scored an 80-77 victory over Pepperdine on Sunday to break a three-game losing streak. Four players on the Friars scored in the double digits in the win: Nate Watson (15), A.J. Reeves (15), Alpha Diallo (13), and David Duke (10). Providence has six players averaging at least 8.7 points per game and scoring versatility will be a key against Rhode Island on Saturday. That being said, Diallo is the glue that holds the Friars together. He is averaging 13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season and should be a matchup issue on the wing for the Rams.

So who wins Providence vs. Rhode Island? And which side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.