The Providence Friars and Rider Broncs will both be looking to build on strong finishes to the 2021-22 campaign when they open their respective 2022-23 seasons on Tuesday night. Providence won its first-ever Big East regular-season title last year before making a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Rider made an appearance in the MAAC Tournament semifinals for the first time in a decade.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Friars are favored by 13 points in the latest Providence vs. Rider odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Rider vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Providence vs. Rider spread: Providence -13

Providence vs. Rider over-under: 138.5 points

Why Providence can cover

Providence has plenty of momentum entering the 2021-22 season, as it went 27-6 and won its first-ever Big East regular-season title last year. The Friars are led by reigning Naismith Coach of the Year Ed Cooley and reigning Big East Sixth Man of the Year Jared Bynum. He scored 15.6 points per game last year, ranking fifth-most in the conference.

Bynum also became the first Big East player in 25 years to score 25-plus points three different times off the bench in the same season. The Friars added multiple transfers in the offseason, including Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins, who had a combined 31 points in two exhibition games. Providence has been dominant at home, winning 19 of its last 20 games.

Why Rider can cover

Rider knocked off top-seeded Iona in the MAAC Tournament last season, making a trip to the semifinals for the first time since 2011. The Broncs return four starters and 74% of their scoring production from that team, giving them a huge edge early in the year. Guard Dwight Murray Jr. averaged 13.1 points and a conference-leading 4.7 assists per game last season, which led to him being on the All-MAAC preseason team.

Head coach Kevin Baggett added to his returning experience by snagging former Rhode Island forward Allen Betrand from the transfer portal. Providence is replacing almost every key player from last year's team, so expectations should be much lower for the Friars. Rider covered the spread in 13 of its final 18 games last season, including seven of its final nine road games.

