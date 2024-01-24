We've got another exciting Big East battle on the schedule as the Seton Hall Pirates and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is 13-6 overall and 9-2 at home, while Providence is 12-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. Seton Hall enters Wednesday's contest full of confidence after winning five of its last six games. Providence, meanwhile, has lost four of its last five.

Seton Hall vs. Providence spread: Seton Hall -4

Seton Hall vs. Providence over/under: 137 points

Seton Hall vs. Providence money line: Seton Hall: -179, Providence: +150

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Seton Hall unfortunately witnessed the end of its five-game winning streak on Saturday. The Pirates fell just short of the Creighton Bluejays by a score of 97-94. Even though they lost, the Pirates still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game.

Even though the team lost, Seton Hall still had its share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dre Davis, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. That's the most points Davis has scored all season. Jaden Bediako was another key contributor, dropping a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

What you need to know about Providence

Meanwhile, Providence scored the most points the Friars have had all season to find success on Wednesday. The Friars simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the DePaul Blue Demons 100-62 on the road. The win was a breath of fresh air for Providence as it put an end to its four-game losing streak.

Devin Carter was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Oduro, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds. The Friars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

