Who's Playing

St. John's @ Providence

Current Records: St. John's 11-5; Providence 13-3

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the Providence Friars and the St. John's Red Storm at noon ET Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Friars had enough points to win and then some against the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, taking their matchup 73-61. Four players on Providence scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Hopkins (27), guard Noah Locke (17), forward Ed Croswell (13), and guard Devin Carter (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Ed Croswell has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between St. John's and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 96-85. Despite the defeat, St. John's had strong showings from center Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards, and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 21 points and five assists. Addae-Wusu's performance made up for a slower game against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. Addae-Wusu's points were the most he has had all year.

The Friars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Providence's win lifted them to 13-3 while St. John's' loss dropped them down to 11-5. In their victory, Providence relied heavily on Bryce Hopkins, who had 27 points in addition to five rebounds. the Red Storm will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Friars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Providence have won ten out of their last 14 games against St. John's.