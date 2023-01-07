Who's Playing

St. John's @ Providence

Current Records: St. John's 11-5; Providence 13-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Providence Friars and the St. John's Red Storm will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Friars didn't have too much trouble with the Connecticut Huskies at home on Wednesday as they won 73-61. Providence got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Hopkins (27), guard Noah Locke (17), forward Ed Croswell (13), and guard Devin Carter (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Ed Croswell has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 96-85 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Despite the defeat, St. John's had strong showings from center Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards, and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 21 points and five assists. Addae-Wusu had some trouble finding his footing against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Addae-Wusu's points were the most he has had all year.

Providence's win lifted them to 13-3 while St. John's' loss dropped them down to 11-5. Bryce Hopkins will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 27 points in addition to five rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if St. John's' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won ten out of their last 14 games against St. John's.