Providence vs. St. Peter's: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Providence (home) vs. St. Peter's (away)

Current Records: Providence 2-1; St. Peter's 0-1

Last Season Records: Providence 18-15; St. Peter's 10-22

What to Know

The Providence Friars will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Providence is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Northwestern Wildcats took down the Friars 72-63. G Luwane Pipkins had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

St. Peter's couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 69-44 walloping at Bryant's hands.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Peacocks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.