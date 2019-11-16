Providence vs. St. Peter's: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Providence vs. St. Peter's basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence (home) vs. St. Peter's (away)
Current Records: Providence 2-1; St. Peter's 0-1
Last Season Records: Providence 18-15; St. Peter's 10-22
What to Know
The Providence Friars will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Providence is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Northwestern Wildcats took down the Friars 72-63. G Luwane Pipkins had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
St. Peter's couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 69-44 walloping at Bryant's hands.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Friars are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Peacocks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
