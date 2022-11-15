The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) head over to Amica Mutual Pavilion as they match up against the Providence Friars (2-0) in a non-conference battle on Tuesday evening. Providence has won back-to-back games to start the season. On Nov. 12, the Friars blew out Northeastern 89-65. Meanwhile, Stonehill picked up its first win of the season. In its last game, the Skyhawks beat Army 82-77.

Tip-off from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Friars are 24-point favorites in the latest Stonehill vs. Providence odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143. Before making any Providence vs. Stonehill picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Providence vs. Stonehill and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Stonehill vs. Providence:

Providence vs. Stonehill spread: Friars -24

Providence vs. Stonehill over/under: 143 points

Providence vs. Stonehill money line: Friars -10000, Skyhawks +2000

STONE: 2-1 against the spread in its first season in Division 1

PROV: Friars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Providence can cover

Sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins, a transfer from Kentucky, is looking to make an impact on this team. Hopkins is an athletic finisher who likes to attack the paint. The Illinois native has a massive frame and plays with plenty of strength. Hopkins can play above the rim and is a reliable defender. He is averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. In his last game, Hopkins logged 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Jared Bynum is a combo guard. Bynum can create his own shot while having the court vision to find the open man. The Maryland native has a smooth jumper and looks to attack the glass. Bynum is averaging 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists per game. On Nov. 12, he racked up 21 points, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

Why Stonehill can cover

Senior forward Andrew Sims is the go-to scoring option for this group. Sims can space out the floor due to his athleticism and a smooth jumper. The New Jersey native puts the ball on the deck and attacks the lane. He's putting up a team-best 19 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field. In his last outing, Sims recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Senior guard Isaiah Burnett is a playmaker in the backcourt. Burnett makes his mark on defense with his intensity and aggression. The Maryland native is very instinctive and can get into passing lanes with ease. Burnett can then get into the paint and finish through contact. He's currently putting up 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

How to make Stonehill vs. Providence picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 155 combined points.

So who wins Providence vs. Stonehill? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations?