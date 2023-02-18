Who's Playing

Villanova @ Providence

Current Records: Villanova 13-13; Providence 19-7

What to Know

The #24 Providence Friars and the Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Friars proved too difficult a challenge. Providence was able to grind out a solid win over the Bluejays, winning 94-86. Four players on Providence scored in the double digits: guard Devin Carter (25), guard Bryce Hopkins (20), guard Noah Locke (20), and forward Ed Croswell (14). Locke had some trouble finding his footing against the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Villanova didn't have too much trouble with the Butler Bulldogs at home on Tuesday as they won 62-50. The top scorers for Villanova were guard Justin Moore (15 points) and guard Caleb Daniels (13 points).

Their wins bumped the Friars to 19-7 and the Wildcats to 13-13. In their victory, Providence relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds. Villanova will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Providence.