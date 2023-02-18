Who's Playing
Villanova @ Providence
Current Records: Villanova 13-13; Providence 19-7
What to Know
The #24 Providence Friars and the Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Friars proved too difficult a challenge. Providence was able to grind out a solid win over the Bluejays, winning 94-86. Four players on Providence scored in the double digits: guard Devin Carter (25), guard Bryce Hopkins (20), guard Noah Locke (20), and forward Ed Croswell (14). Locke had some trouble finding his footing against the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Villanova didn't have too much trouble with the Butler Bulldogs at home on Tuesday as they won 62-50. The top scorers for Villanova were guard Justin Moore (15 points) and guard Caleb Daniels (13 points).
Their wins bumped the Friars to 19-7 and the Wildcats to 13-13. In their victory, Providence relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds. Villanova will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Providence.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Providence 70 vs. Villanova 65
- Mar 01, 2022 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 74
- Feb 15, 2022 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 84
- Mar 06, 2021 - Providence 54 vs. Villanova 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Villanova 71 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Providence 58 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Providence 60
- Mar 14, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Villanova 65 vs. Providence 59
- Mar 10, 2018 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 66
- Feb 14, 2018 - Providence 76 vs. Villanova 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Villanova 66 vs. Providence 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Villanova 78 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Providence 60
- Jan 24, 2016 - Providence 82 vs. Villanova 76