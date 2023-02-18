Who's Playing
Villanova @ Providence
Current Records: Villanova 13-13; Providence 19-7
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Villanova and the #24 Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday, taking their matchup 62-50. Guard Justin Moore (15 points) and guard Caleb Daniels (13 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.
Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Providence proved too difficult a challenge. Providence beat Creighton 94-86. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard Devin Carter (25), guard Bryce Hopkins (20), guard Noah Locke (20), and forward Ed Croswell (14). Locke hadn't helped his team much against the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Villanova was in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-65 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $125.00
Odds
The Friars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Villanova have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Providence.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Providence 70 vs. Villanova 65
- Mar 01, 2022 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 74
- Feb 15, 2022 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 84
- Mar 06, 2021 - Providence 54 vs. Villanova 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Villanova 71 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Providence 58 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Providence 60
- Mar 14, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Villanova 65 vs. Providence 59
- Mar 10, 2018 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 66
- Feb 14, 2018 - Providence 76 vs. Villanova 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Villanova 66 vs. Providence 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Villanova 78 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Providence 60
- Jan 24, 2016 - Providence 82 vs. Villanova 76