Villanova @ Providence

Current Records: Villanova 13-13; Providence 19-7

The Villanova Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Villanova and the #24 Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday, taking their matchup 62-50. Guard Justin Moore (15 points) and guard Caleb Daniels (13 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Providence proved too difficult a challenge. Providence beat Creighton 94-86. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard Devin Carter (25), guard Bryce Hopkins (20), guard Noah Locke (20), and forward Ed Croswell (14). Locke hadn't helped his team much against the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Villanova was in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-65 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

The Friars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Villanova have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Providence.