Providence vs. Villanova: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Providence vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Providence
Current Records: Villanova 15-3; Providence 11-9
What to Know
The #9 Villanova Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Providence Friars at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Villanova is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
The Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday as they won 76-61. Villanova relied on the efforts of F Jermaine Samuels, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards, and F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who posted a double-double on 14 boards and 12 points.
Meanwhile, Providence came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, falling 73-64. G Maliek White wasn't much of a difference maker for Providence and finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Villanova had enough points to win and then some against Providence when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their matchup 73-62. The Wildcats' win shoved the Friars out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won nine out of their last 11 games against Providence.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Villanova 65 vs. Providence 59
- Mar 10, 2018 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 66
- Feb 14, 2018 - Providence 76 vs. Villanova 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Villanova 66 vs. Providence 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Villanova 78 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Providence 60
- Jan 24, 2016 - Providence 82 vs. Villanova 76
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home