Providence vs. Villanova: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Villanova @ Providence

Current Records: Villanova 15-3; Providence 11-9

What to Know

The #9 Villanova Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Providence Friars at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Villanova is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

The Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday as they won 76-61. Villanova relied on the efforts of F Jermaine Samuels, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards, and F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who posted a double-double on 14 boards and 12 points.

Meanwhile, Providence came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, falling 73-64. G Maliek White wasn't much of a difference maker for Providence and finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Villanova had enough points to win and then some against Providence when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their matchup 73-62. The Wildcats' win shoved the Friars out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won nine out of their last 11 games against Providence.