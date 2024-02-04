We've got another exciting Big East battle on the schedule as the Providence Friars and the Villanova Wildcats are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Villanova is 11-10 overall and 6-4 at home, while Providence is 14-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Wildcats have dominated this series in recent years, winning 13 of the last 18 meetings against the Friars.

Villanova vs. Providence spread: Villanova -4.5

Villanova vs. Providence over/under: 137 points

Villanova vs. Providence money line: Villanova: -198, Providence: +164

What you need to know about Providence

Providence unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Wednesday. The Friars took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the UConn Huskies. Despite their loss, the Friars saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. For the season, Oduro is averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He's knocking down 56.5% of his field goals this season.

What you need to know about Villanova

Meanwhile, Villanova's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after its fifth straight defeat. The Wildcats fell 85-80 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Villanova didn't live up to its potential and fell short of the advantage oddsmakers thought the Wildcats had going into the game.

Villanova's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Eric Dixon, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds, and TJ Bamba who scored 24 points. That's the most points Bamba has scored all season. Mark Armstrong was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

