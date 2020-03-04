Providence vs. Xavier live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Providence vs. Xavier basketball game
Who's Playing
Xavier @ Providence
Current Records: Xavier 19-10; Providence 17-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Providence Friars and the Xavier Musketeers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Things were close when Providence and the Villanova Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but Providence ultimately edged out the opposition 58-54. Guard Luwane Pipkins took over for the Friars, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 47% of their total).
Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Xavier took down the Georgetown Hoyas 66-63 on Sunday. It was another big night for Xavier's forward Tyrique Jones, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Providence is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Providence is now 17-12 while Xavier sits at 19-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Friars come into the matchup boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.2. But Xavier ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only seven on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Friars are a 4-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won six out of their last ten games against Providence.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Xavier 64 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 61
- Jan 23, 2019 - Providence 64 vs. Xavier 62
- Mar 09, 2018 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 28, 2018 - Xavier 84 vs. Providence 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Providence 81 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 15, 2017 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 63
- Dec 28, 2016 - Xavier 82 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Xavier 85 vs. Providence 74
- Jan 26, 2016 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 68
