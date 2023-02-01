A Big East matchup has the No. 17 Providence Friars (17-5) and the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers (17-5) squaring off on Wednesday evening. Providence rolls into this matchup on a three-game win streak. On Jan. 29, the Friars beat Villanova 70-65. On the other side, the Musketeers lost to Creighton 84-67 on Saturday.

Tip-off from Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Musketeers are 4-point favorites in the latest Providence vs. Xavier odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before locking in any Xavier vs. Providence picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Providence vs. Xavier spread: Musketeers -4

Providence vs. Xavier over/under: 153.5 points

Providence vs. Xavier money line: Musketeers -180, Friars +152

PROV: The Friars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games

XAV: The Musketeers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Providence can cover



Sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins has a massive frame with good strength. Hopkins plays above the rim and is a superb rebounder. The Illinois native is fourth in the Big East in points (16.4) and second in rebounds (9.1). He's logged eight double-doubles thus far this season. On Jan. 21, Hopkins finished 20 points and 11 boards.

Senior forward Ed Croswell is an athletic scoring player in the frontcourt. Croswell has the instincts and awareness to consistently snag offensive boards to create second-chance opportunities. The Pennsylvania native logs 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and shoots 61% from the field. On Jan. 18, Croswell notched 20 points and seven rebounds.

Why Xavier can cover

Senior guard Souley Boum owns terrific athleticism and scores in a variety of ways. Boum has a smooth jumper with ball handles to set teammates up. The California native ranks eighth in the conference in scoring (16.1) and fifth in assists (4.9). Boum has dropped 20-plus in nine games thus far. In the win over UConn on Jan. 25, he finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Senior forward Jack Nunge is a strong, physical big man in the paint. Nunge is a consistent presence on the floor that defends the rim very well and has a knack for grabbing boards. He is fifth in the conference in rebounds (7.8) with 14.1 points and 1.3 blocks per game. The Indiana native has recorded a double-double in three of his last six games.

