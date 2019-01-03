Purdue and Iowa basketball will pay tribute to late Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent on Thursday

Purdue and Iowa will pay their respects to late Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent on Thursday by wearing #TylerStrong T-shirts in his honor. Trent, a superfan who inspired people across the globe during his hard-fought battle with cancer, died this week. He was 20.

The shirts worn at the game are available to the public as well, and 50 percent of net sales will go to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

#Purdue and @IowaHoops will both wear #TylerStrong shirts to honor @theTylerTrent at tomorrow night's contest at Mackey Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear theirs as well in support of Tyler.



You can purchase shirts here:https://t.co/LtCEuTVDfo — Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 2, 2019

Thursday night marks the first conference home game of 2019 for Purdue, and Mackey Arena is expected to be packed. In another tribute to Trent, the student section will also chant, "Cancer sucks" in replacement of "IU sucks"

Purdue is also set to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor, which will take place on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

