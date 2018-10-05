Purdue basketball has implemented a zero-tolerance policy on ... turnovers?
Matt Painter isn't messing around with lack of ball security this season: 'We're not living with turnovers'
Ball security is high on the priority list annually for college basketball coaches, and with good reason. Two of the top 14 teams nationally in fewest turnovers per game last year, Michigan and Villanova, wound up playing against one another in the NCAA Championship.
It matters.
So in an effort to drive home the importance of that message, Purdue coach Matt Painter has implemented a zero-tolerance policy on turnovers. According to the Journal & Courier, it's a two-and-done (not to be confused with one-and-done) standard that, if violated, forces the team to line up on the baseline for full-court sprints. All it takes is two team turnovers during any drill.
"We're not living with turnovers," Painter told the Journal & Courier. "You get your own team and live with turnovers."
Purdue finished No. 21 nationally last season in fewest turnovers per game at 10.8 per contest, but the Boilermakers have their work cut out for them to replicate that success. Losing steady-handed point guard P.J. Thompson, who leaves behind a program-best 2.94 assist-turnover ratio over his career, is a big blow. Graduated wing Dakota Mathias, who was also known for his excellent ball security, stings as well. He finished No. 28 nationally last season with an impressive 2.70 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Painter knows because of those losses, he has to reinforce the importance of taking care of the ball with both out the door.
Fortunately for Purdue, star guard Carsen Edwards is likely slotting into a more on-ball role with Thompson's departure. Edwards, a top-5 player in college basketball entering 2018-19, had a respectable 12.0 percent turnover rate last season. With he and senior Ryan Cline in line to be more tasked with ball-handling duties (Cline has a 3.04 assist-turnover ratio), the Boilermakers could make their way back into top-20 territory again.
You can credit roster talent and Painter for stocking the cupboard for that, mostly. But strict enforcement of ball security in off-season practice via unique policy can't hurt the cause, either.
