Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Indiana 14-9, Purdue 21-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Ohio State typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buckeyes and snuck past 76-73. The victory was all the more spectacular given Indiana was down 18 points with 18:56 left in the second half.

Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds and the latter scored 25 points along with six rebounds. Galloway is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Anthony Leal, who scored six points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Purdue entered their tilt with the Badgers with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Boilermakers came out on top against the Badgers by a score of 75-69 on Sunday. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Purdue got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Lance Jones out in front who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hoosiers' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-9. As for the Boilermakers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-2 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana suffered a grim 87-66 defeat to the Boilermakers in their previous matchup back in January. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Indiana was down 51-29.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.