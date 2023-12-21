Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Jacksonville 8-4, Purdue 10-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Jacksonville has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.9% better than the opposition, a fact Jacksonville proved on Monday. They walked away with a 75-65 victory over the Warhawks.

Meanwhile, Purdue entered their tilt with Arizona with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Boilermakers came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 92-84 on Saturday. 92 seems to be a good number for Purdue as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Purdue's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Fletcher Loyer, who scored 27 points along with four steals. Braden Smith was another key contributor, scoring 26 points along with three steals.

The Dolphins pushed their record up to 8-4 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Boilermakers, their win bumped their record up to 10-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Jacksonville and Purdue are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Jacksonville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Purdue and Jacksonville pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Purdue, as the team is favored by a full 30.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

